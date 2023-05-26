Pete Gas Praises Today’s Women’s Wrestling: ‘Everybody’s So Good’

Pete Gas was part of WWE’s Attitude Era as the Mean Street Posse, and he’s a big fan of what women’s wrestling brings today. Gas appeared on Barstool Rasslin’ and during the interview, he was asked about what he’s a fan of today. Gas immediately went to women’s wrestling and highlighted the progress it has made since his era.

“There’s a lot of things to love about it now,” he said. “You have the — shoot, you could start right with the women. The women alone, I mean, the matches are unbelievable. They have this — they’re so athletic, their matches are put together. You know, no disrespect to anyone back in the Attitude Era, there was a lot ofT&A and all that stuff. But these girls now. I mean, look at Charlotte and Becky. And I mean, you could name any of them. I don’t want to leave anybody out. [Bianca Bianca], unbelievable athletic ability. I mean it’s just so impressive.”

Gas continued, “And you know, I’m not gonna say guys would change the channel, because they wouldn’t back in the day when a girl [came on]. But everybody’s so good, you know? You’re gonna see stuff like Essa Rios would do back in the day, right? Stuff like high-flying and stuff. The girls are doing it now.”

