Photo of New Rumored WWE RAW Ring Mat Leaks Online

As previously reported, WWE had a sponsored ring mat out before this week’s episode of Smackdown. It’s believed that this ring mat, which features logos for Forenite, Snickers and more, will be used starting with this Monday’s WWE RAW on Netflix. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but a photo of the ring mat has now made its way online. You can see the aforementioned sponsors on it, along with Riyadh Season, Hulk hogan’s Real American Beer, Cricket and Netflix.

