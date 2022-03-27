Possible Name & Photo for Unified WWE & Universal Title

Roman Reigns said in part of his promo from Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown that he would be crowned the “Undisputed WWE Universal Champion” after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

A photo making the rounds on social media shows a giant belt that WWE has been using for promotion in Arlington, TX, the site of WrestleMania 38. The belt is different than the current WWE Title (which has a black background with a red underline) and the current WWE Universal Title (which has a blue background with a red underline). The title in the photo has a blue underline, which makes it a new design. Some are speculating that this could be the new “Undisputed WWE Universal Title” that Reigns referred to in his promo.

(h/t WrestlingInc)