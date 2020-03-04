wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s NXT
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
A potential spoiler has come online for tonight’s episode of NXT in regard to some talent backstage at the show. PWInsider reports that The IIconics (Billie Kaye and Peyton Royce) are at tonight’s taping at Full Sail University.
The former Women’s Tag Team Champions team have not been used since November, when they lost to Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on November 18th and then appeared in a segment with R-Truth on November 25th. There was a report last month that the team was off TV and could be repackaged in some capacity.
