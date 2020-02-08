Backstage Rumor on The IIconics Getting Pulled From TV for Possible Repackaging

– You may or may not have noticed that former women’s tag team champions, The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), have been absent from WWE programming as of late. According to The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer on his Twitter account, WWE reportedly opted to pull the former women’s tag team champs from TV “a few weeks ago.”

Meltzer added that the team might be getting repackaged, and “the idea was they’d be back.” The IIconics last WWE match was the November 18 edition of Raw, where they lost to Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Their last TV appearance was a segment with R-Truth on November 25.

Peyton Royce did respond to a fan tweet this week. When a fan commented on missing the team, she responded, “We miss you too.” Also, she later congratulated the women of last night’s Smackdown Fatal 4-Way main event, which saw Carmella get a win over Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi making her the No. 1 contender to Bayley. She tweeted, “This was great! Congrats ladies @CarmellaWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @NaomiWWE @DanaBrookeWWE”

Last year, The IIconics won’s the women’s tag team titles at WrestleMania 35. They held the titles for 120 days before losing them to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on Raw last August

