UPDATED: More On Additional Talent Appearing At Survivor Series

UPDATE: It appears as if Savio Vega and the Godfather won’t be the only Bone Street Krew members at Survivor Series. Speaking with Wrestling Inc, Vega said that several members of the Undertaker’s famous backstage clique will be at the event.

Vega said that he didn’t know what they would be doing, noting, “So far, I’m going to be just there. Some of the BSK members are going to be there, and we’ll see what happens. I hope something happens there. I’m just happy to be with my crew, my guys. You got Fatu (Rikishi), you got Papa Shango / The Godfather, you got Taker [and] you got the Godwinns. I mean, I’m happy just for that.”

The BSK was prevalent backstage from the early ’90s all the way through the Attitude Era and beyond, consisting at various times of The Undertaker, Rikishi, The Godfather, Vega, the Godwinns, Brian “Crush” Adams, Paul Bearer, and Mr. Fuji.

ORIGINAL: As we previously reported, Savio Vega will be at this year’s WWE Survivor Series to honor the Undertaker during his ‘final farewell’. However, it’s unknown at this time if he will actually appear on camera.

PWInsider reports that another of the ‘Bone Street Krew’, The Godfather, will also be in attendance at the event. Meanwhile, there are also plans to bring in Kane for the event as well.