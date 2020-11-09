Savio Vega To Be At Survivor Series To Honor The Undertaker

IWA Puerto Rico has announced that Savio Vega will be at Survivor Series this year to honor the Undertaker as he makes his ‘final farewell.’ It’s unknown if Vega will actually be on screen or not.

Vegai s part of the “Bone Street Krew”, a group of wrestlers that became friends in the 90s that also included The Godfather, Rikishi, Yokozuna, and more. If Vega does appear on the PPV, it will be his first WWE TV appearance since 1998.