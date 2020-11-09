wrestling / News
Savio Vega To Be At Survivor Series To Honor The Undertaker
IWA Puerto Rico has announced that Savio Vega will be at Survivor Series this year to honor the Undertaker as he makes his ‘final farewell.’ It’s unknown if Vega will actually be on screen or not.
Vegai s part of the “Bone Street Krew”, a group of wrestlers that became friends in the 90s that also included The Godfather, Rikishi, Yokozuna, and more. If Vega does appear on the PPV, it will be his first WWE TV appearance since 1998.
Kwang/Savio Vega estará de regreso a WWE, esta vez para estar presente durante el retiro de su gran amigo y hermano The Undertaker, quien culmina una exitosa carrera exactamente 30 años después de su primera aparición en Survivor Series 1990.@NINJATNT @SavioVega @undertakerfans_ pic.twitter.com/Q2J85YxIb1
— IWA Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 (@IWAPuertoRico) November 8, 2020
