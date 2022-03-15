wrestling / News
Potential Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE NXT
March 15, 2022 | Posted by
A potential spoiler has made its way online for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Wrestling Inc reports that Dominik and Rey Mysterio were seen outside the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday.
While the two are not announced for tonight’s show, The Miz is set to host a Miz TV segment on tonight’s NXT with NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. The Mysterios are set to face Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38.

