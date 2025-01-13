wrestling / News

Prestige Wrestling Roseland X Results 1.11.25: Alan Angels Faces Mike Santana, More

January 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Prestige Wrestling Roseland X Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling held its Roseland X show on Saturday night, and the results are now online. You can see the results from the Portland, Oregon show below (per Fightful) along with the full video of the show:

* Midnight Heat def. The Hammer Brothers

* Masha Slamovich def. Kylie Rae and Hyan

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Crush Boys def. C4

* Timothy Thatcher def. Adam Priest

* Jake Something def. Matt Brannigan

* Devil’s Playground Match: Drexl & Matt Tremont def. Elliot Tyler & Sid Sylum

* Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: UltraPOWER! def. Sinner & Saint

* Prestige Wrestling World Championship Match: Alan Angels def. Mike Santana

* Kevin Blackwood def. Masato Tanaka

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Prestige Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading