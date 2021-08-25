CM Punk made his highly-anticipated return to pro wrestling on last week’s AEW Rampage, and at the end of his promo, he announced that fans in attendance could treat themselves to a free ice cream bar. Later, it was revealed that Punk was the one who paid for the ice cream bars himself.

Dana Salls Cree, the owner of Pretty Cool Ice Cream in Chicago, discussed how the deal came together in a recent interview with Chicago Eater.

“I didn’t know what the event was. I didn’t have any insight into what a grand comeback this was going to be. It was a simple conversation. And then I thought, I hope my team doesn’t kill me. I’d say it was a miracle, but ‘miracle’ implies something that happens out of your control. This was hard work and team effort. I would really like all those people who were in the arena when he gifted them ice cream to have something that existed in that moment. I didn’t know how much meaning that moment would have. I want to preserve that for Punk and his fans.”

She then mentioned Punk paying for the ice cream, though he wouldn’t have any since he was in training.

“He hand-wrote a check out of his own account. We have some at the shop, and he can have as much as he wants. I offered when he came into the shop, but he said he was in training.”

Punk will make his first appearance on AEW Dynamite on tonight’s episode in Milwaukee.