Private Party’s Marq Quen Reportedly Out Due to Injury
December 14, 2021 | Posted by
Marq Quen is reportedly out of action due to an injury. Fightful reports that Quen has been out of the ring due to an undisclosed injury, which is why he hasn’t competed for the last couple of months.
No word on the nature of the injurie or how long he may be out.
