New Promotion Pro Wrestling Symphony Set To Launch Next Month

A new promotion called Pro Wrestling Symphony is set to launch next month with an event in Nashville. The show will feature a match between Colby Carter and Donovan Dijak. It takes place at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on June 1.

Pro Wrestling Symphony, Nashville’s New Pro Wrestling Promotion, Launches With June 1st Event at Brooklyn Bowl

Pro Wrestling Symphony will host its debut event at Brooklyn Bowl in Downtown Nashville on Sunday, June 1st. With the company motto of “Pro Wrestling for everyone, in the heart of Music City,” PWS aims to establish itself as a pillar of Nashville’s entertainment scene with monthly events where diehard wrestling fans and Nashville visitors alike can enjoy an afternoon of pro wrestling action and live music.

The show’s main event will see former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak take on one of Tennessee’s hottest rising stars in “The Code” Colby Carter. Having been trained by the likes of Jerry Lynn and reigning NWA World Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer, Carter has found success in various promotions over the past three years.

Elsewhere on the card, IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Champions Fresh Air will defend their titles against TeVon Jordyn & Majestic, the NWA’s Jeremiah Plunkett will look to establish himself as PWS’ “Gatekeeper” when he takes on the unorthodox BEEF, Brooke Havok will face Freya The Slaya, and J-Rod will team with Kaia McKenna against Shazza McKenzie and Arie Alexander.

“One of our goals at PWS is to put a spotlight on our Tag Team and Women’s Divisions,” PWS co-founder Rory Miller said. “And we aim to prove that from our very first show. The women’s tag team bout will be our first official match as a promotion. I’m also thrilled to see Brooke Havok take on Freya. And the first title match inside of a Symphony ring will feature the IWTV tag team championships!”

Additional wrestlers confirmed for the show include “The Chicano Kid” Alejandro, Dillon McQueen, Adrian Thomas, Jake Painter and Tyler Shoop. The Illinois-based psychedelic blues duo The Ex-Bombers will feature as the event’s musical guests, performing at the beginning and end of the show.

Doors open for the show at noon and bell time is slotted for 2 p.m. Tickets for general admission, ringside and the VIP suites can be purchased here.