Producer Credits & Backstage News For Yesterday’s Raw

A new Fightful Select report has revealed a number of notes on last night’s Raw producers and backstage tidbits, which you can see below.

* Shane Helms was listed as the producer for Cody Rhodes’ promo segment.

* The LWO vs. Bloodline match was produced by Michael Hayes.

* Petey Williams produced Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

* Austin Theory’s promo was produced by Adam Pearce.

* The Chad Gable vs. Mustafa Ali bout was produced by Jason Jordan.

* Shane Helms was listed as the producer for Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor.

* The Seth Rollins promo was also produced by Jason Jordan

* Jamie Noble was the producer for the match between Rey Mysterio and Damian Priest.

* No producer credit was given for Triple H’s segment at the show.

* Molly Holly was listed to have been the producer for the pulled segment featuring Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven.

* Becky Lynch was absent backstage again last night.

* Taped matches for Main Event featuring Cora Jade vs. Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis vs. Joe Gacy were produced by Kenny Dykstra.

* Zelina was present backstage for Raw, as were Tamina, Chelsea Green, and other women who weren’t utilized in the show.