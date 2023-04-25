wrestling / News
Producer Credits & Backstage News For Yesterday’s Raw
A new Fightful Select report has revealed a number of notes on last night’s Raw producers and backstage tidbits, which you can see below.
* Shane Helms was listed as the producer for Cody Rhodes’ promo segment.
* The LWO vs. Bloodline match was produced by Michael Hayes.
* Petey Williams produced Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.
* Austin Theory’s promo was produced by Adam Pearce.
* The Chad Gable vs. Mustafa Ali bout was produced by Jason Jordan.
* Shane Helms was listed as the producer for Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor.
* The Seth Rollins promo was also produced by Jason Jordan
* Jamie Noble was the producer for the match between Rey Mysterio and Damian Priest.
* No producer credit was given for Triple H’s segment at the show.
* Molly Holly was listed to have been the producer for the pulled segment featuring Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven.
* Becky Lynch was absent backstage again last night.
* Taped matches for Main Event featuring Cora Jade vs. Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis vs. Joe Gacy were produced by Kenny Dykstra.
* Zelina was present backstage for Raw, as were Tamina, Chelsea Green, and other women who weren’t utilized in the show.
