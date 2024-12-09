wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has the list of producers for Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:
* Nick Aldis produced the Luke Gallows vs. Austin Theory dark match.
* Shane Helms produced the Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio and Otis vs. Gunther dark matches.
* Nick Aldis was the producer for the WWE Speed match of Ivy Nile vs. Michin.
* Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes promo. Cristian Scovell was listed as the writer.
* Jamie Noble produced the Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Elektra Lopez Women’s US Championship Tournament match.
* Shane Helms produced Solo Sikoa’s promo.
* Bobby Roode was the producer for Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY.
* Michael Hayes produced Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable.
