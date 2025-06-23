PROGRESS Wrestling Reveals Full Card For Chapter 181 Show

PROGRESS Wrestling has revealed the complete card for Chapter 181: Far From Ordinary People next weekend. The promotion sent out a press release to 411 announcing the full lineup for the June 29th show, which takes place at the O2 Ritz in Manchester and will stream on Demand PROGRESS Plus & Triller TV+.

The full announcement reads:

PROGRESS Wrestling Announce Full Card for Chapter 181: Far From Ordinary People

Live from the O2 Ritz, Manchester | Sunday 29 June 2025, 3pm BST | Streaming on Demand PROGRESS Plus & Triller TV+

PROGRESS Wrestling have officially revealed the full match card for Chapter 181: Far From Ordinary People, set to take place live from Manchester’s O2 Ritz on Sunday 29th June.

With two championships on the line, two Pick Your Poison showdowns and a roster full of returning favourites, debutants and red-hot prospects, the stage is set for an unforgettable night in the North.

PROGRESS Men’s World Championship Match – Luke Jacobs (c) vs. Cara Noir

After their 20-minute war at Chapter 180, Luke Jacobs defends his title once more against the man who ALMOST took his title at the last chapter, Cara Noir. The Royal Black Swan had the match won with his blackout sleeper, only for Luke Jacobs to roll through and pass out on top of his opponent for the win!

PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match – The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) vs. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)

The reigning champions have fought their way back to the top and face the form tag team in PROGRESS Wrestling, Lykos Gym. The challengers have defeated Nico X Mills and Boisterous Behaviour in recent chapters and will be looking to become 2x champions together in Manchester! Expect chaos, calculated aggression and championship desperation.

Pick Your Poison Match – Lana Austin vs. Kanji

Kanji handpicked former PROGRESS Women’s World Champion Lana Austin to weaken her Pick Your Poison rival. But in Manchester, Austin could also have the home-crowd advantage and a long memory of their previous encounters having beaten Kanji SIX times and even defeating her for the title three years ago.

Pick Your Poison Match – Shotzi Blackheart vs. Nina Samuels

Shotzi Blackheart makes her PROGRESS debut as Kanji’s chosen poison for Nina Samuels. It’s chaos versus control, and Samuels will need all her cunning to withstand Shotzi’s full-throttle offence.

Singles Match – Chris Ridgeway vs. Man Like Dereiss

Chris Ridgeway returns to PROGRESS after a three-year absence to face the current Super Strong Style 16 winner, Man Like Dereiss. Two warriors collide in what promises to be a hard-hitting and emotional classic.

Singles Match – Charlie Sterling vs. RPD

Charlie Sterling looks to reassert dominance in the singles division after a semi-final finish in the Super Strong Style 16 tournament, but RPD brings knockout power and hometown passion for his PROGRESS Wrestling debut, looking to prove exactly why he is an honorary member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Singles Match – Alexxis Falcon vs. Hollie Barlow

Alexxis Falcon returns to PROGRESS to face rising star Hollie Barlow in the latter’s hometown of Manchester. Barlow is still chasing her first Chapter win – and with Falcon bringing her new main character energy, this could be her toughest challenge yet.

Four-Way Match – Simon Miller vs. Jack Morris vs. Ethan Allen vs. Charles Crowley

Four unique forces collide with pride and momentum on the line. Miller brings the muscle, Morris the technique, Allen the hometown hunger, and Crowley… the unpredictability..

Chapter 181 is titled Far From Ordinary People for good reason – every match carries weight, history and stakes. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster and the show will stream live worldwide on Demand PROGRESS Plus and Triller TV+ .