Public Tribute Held For Silver King This Past Week, 3,000 People Attended

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a public tribute was held for Silver King recently in his home city of Torreon, with an attendance of 3,000 people. It was said to be one of the biggest funerals for a wrestler in recent memory. Fuerza Guerrera said that he and Silver King spoke about death while they were in Japan earlier this year, and Silver King said he would rather die in the ring than die from an illness or get injured in the ring and become confined to a bed.

Meanwhile, Juventud Guerrera spoke to Lucha TV and expressed frustration with the people after the death of Perro Aguayo Jr who said they would make changes to wrestling, only for no changes to come. He hoped that Silver King’s death would cause real changes to happen.