PWG Shows Will Now Stream On Highspots With Six Month Delay

Highspots has announced that Pro Wrestling Guerrilla shows will be available on their service six months after they are taped. The first show to fall under this new deal will be PWG Mystery Vortex 7, which is now available. That event happened on August 1, 2021 and was the first PWG live event since December 2019.

