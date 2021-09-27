wrestling / News
PWG Threemendous VI Results: New Tag Team Champions Crowned
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their event Threemendous VI last night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen
* Dragon Lee defeated Aramis
* PWG World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Alex Shelley defeated Jonathan Gresham
* Alex Zayne, Dante Martin & Jack Cartwheel defeated Myron Reed, Trey Miguel & Lee Moriarty
* JD Drake defeated AJ Gray
* PWG World Tag Team Championship Match (Vacant Titles): Malakai Black & Brody King defeated Black Taurus & Flamita
* PWG World Championship: Bandido (c) defeated Davey Richards
New Tag Champs!! 🤩🤩 @Brodyxking and @TommyEnd #PWG #Threemendous
September 27, 2021
#PWG world champion @bandidowrestler sends us home! #Threemendous
September 27, 2021
