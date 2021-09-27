PWG Threemendous VI Results: New Tag Team Champions Crowned

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their event Threemendous VI last night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen

* Dragon Lee defeated Aramis

* PWG World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Alex Shelley defeated Jonathan Gresham

* Alex Zayne, Dante Martin & Jack Cartwheel defeated Myron Reed, Trey Miguel & Lee Moriarty

* JD Drake defeated AJ Gray

* PWG World Tag Team Championship Match (Vacant Titles): Malakai Black & Brody King defeated Black Taurus & Flamita

* PWG World Championship: Bandido (c) defeated Davey Richards