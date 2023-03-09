– AEW has launched a new website, Quality TV News, which is a kayfabe news website coming from QT Marshall, who helped Powerhouse Hobbs win the TNT Title from Wardlow last night on AEW Dynamite. Marshall was also sporting a QTV shirt.

The new website promises to deliver “the real dirt from AEW.” It also reads in the description, “Eager to stay up-to-date with the latest news, reviews and analysis? The QTV Newsletter is about ensuring that you stay informed and never miss out on all the relevant developments. Get ready to be in the know.:

Additionally, the QTV Twitter account revealed that the first episode of QTV will debut next week on AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg. QT Marshall also revealed himself as the one behind the break-in of Wardlow’s car and the theft of his gear and TNT title.