AEW News: QTV Debuts On Dynamite, Pre-Sale Codes For Double Or Nothing

QTV made its debut on tonight’s AEW Rampage, as QT Marshall took aim at Wardlow. Marshall’s segment debuted tonight as a parody of TMZ, which ran through the footage of Wardlow’s car getting robbed before last week’s Dynamite and revealing that The Factory’s Aaron Solow had broken in and stolen the TNT Championship.

Marshall made several jokes at Wardlow’s expense and Powerhouse Hobbs, who Marshall helped defeat Wardlow for the TNT Championship last week, ended the segment by telling the camera (and Wardlow), “Welcome to Will’s World, bitch”:

– The online

pre-sale for the week of 2023 Double or Nothing PPV begins tomorrow at 10 AM MST. The show takes place in Las Vegas, and the pre-sale code is ECA2FD.

The link for the combo ticket for AEW Dynamite & Rampage ON mAY 24TH AND Double or Nothing On May 28th is here. Tickets for just Dynamite/Rampage are here, and tickets for just Double or Nothing are here.