– As previously reported, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Britt Baker is rumored to be trying to get out of her current AEW contract. Additionally, it appeared Dr. Baker referenced her ongoing issues with the company on social media, writing on her Instagram Stories, writing, “A bottle of water can be $1 at a supermarket, $3 at the gym, $5 at the movies, $6 on a plane… Same water. The only thing that changed its value was the place. So next time you feel your worth is nothing, maybe you’re at the wrong place.” Now, it appears AEW wrestler Queen Aminata is responding to Dr. Baker’s comments.

In a post on her X account, Aminata shared a photo of a bottle of water priced $6.50 in a hotel room. You can view her cryptic post below.

Dr. Britt Baker has not appeared on AEW TV since November 2024.