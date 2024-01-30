R-Truth Kicked Out of Judgment Day, Attacked On WWE Raw

R-Truth’s time in the Judgment Day, even by his standards, are at an end after he was attacked by the group on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against DIY. Following the conclusion of the match, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio came down to the ring and Priest called for R-Truth to join them.

Priest said that he owned Truth an apology but said that he wasn’t a member of the group, nor has he ever been. He said he liked Truth and hated to do this, after which Mysterio and McDonagh attacked Truth. The Miz came down to make the save but the Judgment Day laid into him as well, standing tall to end the segment.