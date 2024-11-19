– During a recent chat with former WWE Superstar Maven Huffman, former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (aka Jinder Mahal), discussed the Punjabi Prison Match. Dhesi revealed that at one point he was going to have the fourth Punjabi Prison Match with Roman Reigns in Chicago at Money in the Bank 2018. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“This was originally a match designed for The Great Khali, who legitimately in Punjab, was a police officer. This is the third time ever they had a Punjabi Prison. The first time was supposed to be Great Khali and Undertaker. Great Khali couldn’t be in the match and Big Show was a substitute. The second time, Dave Bautista and Great Khali. Third time: myself and Randy Orton. Actually, there was almost a fourth time. It was gonna be myself and Roman Reigns in Chicago.”

Ultimately, Reigns and Jinder Mahal just had a regular singles match at the 2018 event. Reigns won the matchup.