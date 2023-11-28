– Fresh off his recent return, WWE Superstar Randy Orton is now being advertised for this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn, New York on December 1. The Barclays Center announced Randy Orton for this week’s show on social media, which you can see below.

In addition, The Barclays is center is advertising the following for Friday’s event:

* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Also set to appear: Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, Jimmy Uso, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Asuka, and The Street Profits.

As previously reported, WWE US Champion Logan Paul is also set to appear this week.