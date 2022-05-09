wrestling / News
Randy Orton Poses With Drew McIntyre’s Sword After Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash
May 9, 2022 | Posted by
Following Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Randy Orton posed with Drew McIntyre’s sword, Angela. He took to the turnbuckle with his tag partner Riddle cheering him on at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Orton has recently been posing with McIntyre’s sword at WWE live events of late, as well as off-air after last week’s Raw (per Wrestling Inc.). Watch the video below:
.@RandyOrton posing with Drew’s sword after #WMBacklash went off air! #WWEBacklash #WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/LnpW6F0YHS
— Noelle Traghella (@Noelle_T_XOXO) May 9, 2022
