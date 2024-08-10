Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw

Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley are set to appear on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced during Friday night’s episode of Smackdown that the two are set for individual appearances on next Monday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Two Out Three Falls WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

* Randy Orton to appear

* Rhea Ripley to appear