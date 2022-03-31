Raquel Gonzalez Is Excited to Compete In Her Home State at NXT Stand And Deliver

Raquel Gonzalez finally has the opportunity to compete in her home state for WWE at NXT Stand And Deliver, and she is looking forward to the opportunity. Gonzalez, who is teaming with Dakota Kai to battle Toxic Attraction at Saturday’s show, appeared on WWE El Brunch and spoke with Quetzalli Bulnes about wrestling at the event.

“I am a little nervous because Stand & Deliver is a big deal, especially being in WrestleMania week,” she said (per Fightful). “It’s not just that, but we are also in Texas, which is my state. My family will be there, my friends will be there, and many people that I know will be supporting me and watching my match. It’s a lot of pressure, but I have been waiting two years for this moment. Two years of my NXT career have been me waiting to wrestle in Texas in front of a crowd, and I know we will have the biggest crowd we (NXT) have had in years, so it’s a great event for NXT. You know well, everything I have been eating is clean, like some chicken and rice; however, I want my Whataburger, I want my bread, and I want my grandmother to make some tortillas once I get to Texas.”