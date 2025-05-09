Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite in Detroit

– As previously reported, this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Detroit drew a 0.16 rating in the P18-49 demo and 629,000 viewers, which were even with last week’s show. This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more full breakdown on the ratings for this week’s episode.

Dynamite reportedly finished No. 10 in the ratings for Wednesday for original cable programming. The show was reportedly No. 3 in its timeslot behind the NBA game featuring the New York Knicks vs. the Boston Celtics on TNT, which drew 4.256 million viewers and a 1.27 rating. The Tru broadcast of the game drew 348,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. The game drew a combined total of 4.604 million viewers and a 1.38 rating in the key demo.

The NHL Playoffs game featuring Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs came in second on ESPN with 1.041 million viewers and a 0.31 key demo rating. In the ratings, Dynamite beat Watters on FNC, which drew a 3.453 million viewers and a 0.16 rating, but AEW drew a 0.17 in its first hour. Dynamite’s second hour also came out against Hannity on FNC, whichd rew 2.812 million viewers and a 0.13 rating.

Dynamite reportedly fell 1.4% in the key demo ratings from last week, and the show decreased 2.9% in the 18-34 demo. In men 18-34, Dynamite drew 38,000 viewers, increasing a reported 72.7% from last week. In women 18-34, Dynamite was down 33.3% from last week with 28,000 viewers. The show drew 97,000 viewers in men 35-49, which decreased 11% from last week. Dynamite finished with 45,000 viewers in women 35-49, with an increase of 2.3% this week. The show reportedly drew 1.39 viewers per home, with viewership of 64.9% males in 18-49.

Compared to one year ago, without Max simulcasting, Dynamite was down 11.5% in viewership, and the show decreased 35% in the key demo ratings compared to last year. In the 18-34 demographic, Dynamite reportedly decreased by 27.5% from this time one year ago.

Q1: The Hangman Page and Will Ospreay segment with The Don Callis family reportedly opened with 714,000 viewers and 221,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demo.

Q2: The promos with Stokely Hathaway and FTR, Anna Jay & Harley Cameron, plus the Women’s World Title Fatal 4-Way Eliminator Match drew 719,000 viewers and 242,000 viewers in the key demo.

Q3: The end of the Fatal 4-Way with Megan Bayne and Cameron’s involvement, the post-match, and The Hurt Syndicate with Top Flight and MJF segment drew 677,000 viewers and 230,000 viewers in the key demo.

Q4: The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet promo, plus Nick Wayne vs. Rhino, post-match antics, and the Rush interview did 662,000 viewers and 241,000 in 18-49.

Q5: The Young Bucks & Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey & Mark Briscoe & Swerve Strickland drew 632,000 viewers and 222,000 in the key demo.

Q6: The end of the tag match, the promo with Ospreay and MJF, Jamie Hayter & Mercedes Mone angle, and Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander drew 550,000 viewers and 183,000 viewers in 18-49 in the key demo.

Q7: Rush attacking Kevin Knight, Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight, and post-match angle, plus The Don Callis Family promo segment did 555,000 viewers and 174,000 viewers in the key demo.

Q8: The Hurt Syndicate promo segment and start of Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli drew 540,000 viewers and 162,000 viewers in the key demo.

Overrun: The end of the AEW Dynamite main event and post-match angle drew 583,000 viewers and 182,000 viewers in the key demo.