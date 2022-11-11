Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo. The show had 930,000 viewers and an 0.32 (412,000) in 18-49. It also had an 0.24 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a better look at the numbers, including more details on each quarter hour.

The show was #6 on cable, behind two NBA games on ESPN (in the time slot, New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets with 1,233,000 viewers and an 0.43 rating) and shows on FOX News, which had election coverage (Tucker Carlson (4,428,000/0.40) and Hannity (3,797,000/0.33)). AEW did do better than the election coverage on CNN (1,373,.000/0.25 in the first hour; 1,245,000/0.27 in the second hour). AEW was #12 in women 18-49, #5 in men 18-49, #4 in 18-34, #7 in women 12-34 and #5 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, the show was up 2.1% in viewers, up 6.2% in 18-49 and up 13% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was up 1.8% in viewers, down 8.4% in 18-49 and down 6.5% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 114,000 in men 18-34 (up 23.9%), 51,000 in women 18-34 (down 5.6%) 160,000 in men 35-49 (up 1.3%) and 84,000 in women 35-49 (up 13.5%). The audience in 18-49 was 66.5% male. The show had an 0.14 in 12-17 (up 16.7%), 0.24 in 18-34 (up 13%), 0.40 in 35-49 (up 5.2%) and 0.41 in 50+ (down 2.4%).

Q1: FTR & The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns & Swerve In Our Glory – 1,078,000 viewers, 482,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of eight-man tag/MJF promo/Stokely Hathaway video – 949,000 viewers (down 129,000), 448,000 in 18-49 (down 34,000)

Q3: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page/Rush & Dark Order segment/Wardlow vs. Ari Daivari – 941,000 viewers (down 8,000), 449,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q4: Samoa Joe turns on Wardlow/Saraya & Britt Baker segment – 955,000 viewers (up 14,000), 450,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q5: Jay Lethal vs. Trent Barreta/Jeff Jarrett promo – 912,000 viewers (down 43,000), 384,000 in 18-49 (down 66,000)

Q6: Jungle Boy promo/Jon Moxley promo/The Elite video – 888,000 viewers (down 24,000), 384,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q7: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue/Brian Cage & Dante Martin video/Lance Archer & Ricky Starks segment/Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara – 854,000 viewers (down 34,000), 358,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q8: End of Danielson vs. Guevara – 861,000 viewers (up 7,000), 344,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Most of Danielson vs. Guevara did 861,000 viewers and 344,000 in 18-49.