Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was down from the week before, getting 866,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating (365,000) in the key 18-49 demo. It also had a 0.25 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

The show was head-to-head with an NBA Play-In game between the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors. That game drew 2,335,000 viewers and a 0.85 rating. As a result, Dynamite was #6 for the day (behind two NBA games and related coverage). It was, however, #2 in its first hour and #3 in its second hour. In the second hour it was also behind Vanderpump Rules (1,124,000/0.41). The show was #10 in women 18-49, #4 in men 18-49, #4 in 18-34, #6 in women 12-34 and #4 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, it was down 1.3% in viewers, down 5.9% in 18-49 and up 8.1% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 11.4% in viewers, down 24.1% in 18-49 and down 14.8% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 260,000 viewers in men 18-49 (down 3.5%) and 105,000 in women 18-49 (down 11.8%). The audience was 71.2% male in 18-49. The show did an 0.14 in 12-17 (up 16.7%), 0.25 in 18-34 (up 8.1%), 0.31 in 35-49 (down 16.2%) and 0.40 in 50+ (up 5.3%).

Q1: Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland – 919,000 viewers, 365,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Allin vs. Strickland/Allin, Sting & MJF segment – 901,000 viewers (down 18,000), 372,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q3: End of Allin, Sting & MJF segment/Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young/Wardlow destroys Hobbs’ car – 902,000 viewers (up 1,000), 379,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q4: Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews – 854,000 viewers (down 48,000), 354,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q5: End of Cassidy vs. Matthews/Christian & Luchasaurus video/Best Friends promo/Jeff Hardy return/Kenny Omega promo – 896,000 viewers (up 42,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)

Q6: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa/The Young Bucks return/The Embassy promo – 886,000 viewers (down 10,000), 378,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q7: Ruby Soho & Toni Storm vs. Riho & Skye Blue – 789,000 viewers (down 97,000), 344,000 in 18-49 (down 34,000)

Q8: Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee – 779,000 viewers (down 10,000), 345,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)