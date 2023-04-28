Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite was up in viewers and in the key 18-49 demographic from last week. The show drew 863,000 viewers and an 0.28 rating (369,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.20 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

The show was #9 on cable for the day against competition from the NBA, NHL and more. The first hour was #3 behind the NBA and NHL while the second hour was #5 behind two NBA games, NHL and Vanderpump Rules. The Lakers vs. Grizzlies on TNT had 3,891,000 viewers and a 1.40 rating, while the Warriors vs. Kings on ESPN had 4,286,000 viewers and a 1.49 rating, and aired on the West Coast during Dynamite. Meanwhile, the NHL playoff game between Boston and Florida had 1,469,000 viewers and a 0.50 rating, along with Seattle vs. Colorado on the West Coast (1,145,000/0.42). Yet another NBA game that performed better that day was the Heat vs. the Bucks on NBA TV (934,000/0.39). Vanderpump had 1,159,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating in its second hour. Dynamite’s second hour did perform better than most network TV, including ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX, but was behind Telemundo and Univision.

Dynamite was #12 in women 18-49, #8 in men 18-49, #9 in 18-34, #10 in women 12-34 and #9 in men 12-34.

It was noted that all of wrestling might benefit, viewership wise, from the recent firing of Tucker Carlson, especially with the 50+ demographic. In regards to Dynamite, Fox news had 1,518,000 viewers and a 0.07, compared to last week’s 2,847,000 viewers and 0.16.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 4% in viewers, up 1.9% in 18-49 and down 7.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 6.3% in viewers, down 13% in 18-49 and up 5.3% in 18-34.

AEW had 264,000 in men 18-49 (up 11.9%) and 105,000 in women 18-49 (down 23.9%). The audience was 71.5% male. The show had an 0.13 in 12-17 (down 7.1%), 0.20 in 18-34 (down 7.4%), 0.36 in 35-49 (up 8.5%) and 0.39 in 50+ (up 8.3%).

Q1: Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido – 923,000 viewers, 382,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cassidy vs. Bandido/Adam Cole promo/Darby Allin & Jack Perry segment/Jeff Jarrett vs. Dax Harwood – 896,000 viewers (down 27,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q3: End of Jarrett vs. Harwood/Tony Khan announcement/Wardlow squash – 844,000 viewers (down 52,000), 361,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q4: Arn Anderson promo/MJF & Sammy Guevara segment/Blackpool Combat Club segment/Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin – 832,000 viewers (down 12,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)

Q5: End of Guevara vs. Allin – 890,000 viewers (up 58,000), 388,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q6: MJF & Guevara segment/Adam Cole, JAS and Roderick Strong segment – 864,000 viewers (down 26,000), 389,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q7: Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie/Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter promo/Juice Robinson & Jay White video – 884,000 viewers (up 20,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q8: Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshta vs. The Butcher & The Blade – 774,000 viewers (down 110,000), 328,000 in 18-49 (down 45,000)