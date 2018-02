– As previously reported, Asuka faced Alexa Bliss after last night’s Raw broadcast in a dark match. PWInsider has another note from Raw after it went off the air involving The Miz and Braun Strowman.

The Miz came out after the show and challenged John Cena to a rematch. Instead, Braun Strowman came out and reportedly destroyed The Miz and The Miztourage.