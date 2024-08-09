Rey Fenix Backs Out Of New Era Wrestling Event For ‘Personal Reasons’

New Era Wrestling has announced on social media that Rey Fenix has backed out of their September 27 event for ‘personal’ reasons.

The statement reads: To our fans: Rey Fenix will be unable to participate in our lucha libre event on September 27th due to personal circumstances. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, as it is beyond our control. However, we remain committed to delivering the finest lucha libre experience in El Paso. We assure you of this promise. Please stay tuned for updates regarding the event lineup.”

Fenix, along with his brother Penta El Zero M, are rumored to be leaving AEW and headed to WWE. Penta’s contract expires first and it’s believed that Fenix’s contract will expire in September.