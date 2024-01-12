Rey Fenix Reflects On Best Of Seven Series Against The Elite

Death Triangle and The Elite competed in a best of seven series in 2022 and 2024, and Rey Fenix looked back at the matches in a new interview. The two trios teams competed in the series for the AEW Trios Championships starting at AEW Full Gear 2022, a series that ultimately saw The Elite pick up the win. Fenix talked about those matches during his interview with Denise Salcedo, noting that he was happy with the series even if the result wasn’t what he and Death Triangle wanted.

“You’re right, seven crazy matches with, in my opinion, three of the best wrestlers in the world,” Fenix said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t miss my opportunity so I do my best in every match and I think the result, that was not the best.”

He concluded, “But in my heart and in my person, I did my best every match and I feel happy about [knowing] nobody can do seven matches with it.”

The series culminated in an Escalera De La Muerte match on the January 11th, 2023 episode of Dynamite.