Rey Mysterio Credits AAA Worlds Collide With Getting Him Noticed by WCW

During an interview with No Contest Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Rey Mysterio spoke about appearing on AAA Worlds Collide in 1994, which he says is how he got noticed by WCW. Mysterio would join that company not long after, staying there until it closed in 2001. After that, he’d go to WWE a year later.

He said: “That’s when WCW, I believe, saw my work live for the first time. I believe Eric Bischoff was there that night, and that’s really where I got my exposure in the United States for the first time. I would do independent scenes, you know, wrestle in LA, but for something as big as Worlds Collide, and being that it was coming from an organization that was created in Mexico like AAA, it was a surreal moment. Again, you don’t take into consideration that this might be your opportunity to jump to a bigger platform, a bigger stage. You’re just going out there and just giving everything you could, not thinking about what was gonna happen after.“