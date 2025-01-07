Rey Mysterio Reflects On Working Tribute Match After Eddie Guerrero’s Passing

Rey Mysterio recently looked back at his and Shawn Michaels’ tribute match to Eddie Guerrero following the latter star’s passing in 2005. Mysterio and Michaels competed in a match on the episode of Raw after Guerrero’s passing, which was in whole a tribute to Guerrero. Mysterio commented on the match during the Raw Retrospective video posted to WWE Vault and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the importance of the match to him: “I think Eddie enjoyed that night, you know, from heaven; it was very special.”

On not being in the best state of mind ahead of the match: “But it worked out and I go back and watch this and I see that I’m off, you know, a slight bit on certain things. It’s hard to replace Eddie’s memory with what’s going on at that time.”