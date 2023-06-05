Rhea Ripley Expects Dominik Mysterio To Win A Title in WWE Soon

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful, Rhea Ripley praised Dominik Mysterio for his heel heat and said she expects he will win a title in WWE sooner rather than later. Dom has never held singles gold in WWE, but he was a tag team champion with his father Rey back in 2021.

She said: “Yeah, he’s definitely getting a massive reaction from the WWE Universe and it’s quite entertaining. Every week it seems to get louder and louder. So, in no time, seeing how far he’s grown in the last six months, seeing his confidence completely grow and just blossom into the Superstar that you see today, he’s definitely going to have some Championship gold around his waist sometime soon. I believe it. He believes it, and so do Finn and Damian.“