– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was asked about her Terror Twins teammate Damian Priest being referred to as “The Bisexual Undertaker” by fans. While Priest isn’t a fan of the moniker, Ripley loves it.

Ripley said on the topic (via Fightful), “I love it. I love it. If anyone can find my comment on his photo, I think where he’s sitting on a throne, you can tell that I love it. He hates it. You know, he’s a very flamboyant man. You know, he does a little hair flick every now and then before going in a battle. He’s just like, yeah, he’s definitely a bisexual Undertaker. I’m sorry, Priest. I love you.”

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest picked up a win last month at WWE Bash in Berlin, beating Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match.