Rhea Ripley Recalls Some of Her Favorite WWE Moments

– During a recent Fanatics Live auction at WWE Bad Blood, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recalled some of her favorite WWE career moments so far. Ripley named beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and beating Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Ripley said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “Either when I beat Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship — I had like my own little mosh pit and that was really special to me, that was one of my favorite memories. Other than that? Probably WrestleMania 39, beating Charlotte.” Ripley further explained that both moments are cementing timestamps in her career.

At last weekend’s WWE Bad Blood, Rhea Ripley beat Liv Morgan by disqualification after Raquel Rodriguez interfered in their title bout. However, the title did not change hands due to it being a disqualification.