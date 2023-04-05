Rick Steiner’s Transphobic Rant At WrestleCon Covered By Atlanta News Station

Rick Steiner was banned from WrestleCon after allegedly throwing transphobic insults at Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw, and the story was covered by a news station in Atlanta. 11 Alive News picked up the story of the incident, which Shaw revealed in a post to Twitter on Saturday.

Steiner is a member of the local school board in Cherokee County, Georgia which was the reason for the station’s coverage of the incident. You can see the video of the story here. The report noted that Steiner did not respond to multiple requests to comment and that the school is on Spring Break and thus also did not comment.

Shaw had witnesses in Impact referee Daniel Spencer as well as on-air Impact personality Gia Miller, both of whom backed up Shaw’s account. WrestleCon told Steiner on Saturday, the day after the incident, that he would not be allowed to enter or take part in the remainder of WrestleCon events.