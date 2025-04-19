wrestling / News
Ricky Saints Overcomes Ethan Page, Retains NA Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025
– Ricky Saints overcame his first major test, facing Ethan Page in a title bout today at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. Saints defeated Page in a hard-fought bout to retain his NXT North American Championship.
Page almost had the match won with an Ego’s Edge, but Saints was just barely able to kick out. Following a Spear and a Ro-Sham-Beaux, Saints managed to pick up the pinfall victory. Ricky Saints has held the title just under three weeks, winning it from Shawn Spears on April 1.
You can view highlights and clips from the North American Championship bout below. You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver RIGHT HERE.
Vegas are you ready?
It's time to #StandAndDeliver! pic.twitter.com/T8DVSDtlQ3
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
The revolution is here. 🤩@starkmanjones has arrived to the #StandAndDeliver stage! pic.twitter.com/8kR0b8y3n3
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
Things are starting out FAST between @starkmanjones and @OfficialEGO! 👊#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/tdUpPreBfn
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
Oh no, Ricky! 😳 #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/z34zNc6Lre
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
.@OfficialEGO is doing WHATEVER it takes to leave Vegas as the North American Champion! 😮💨#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/mPxdh0zqL5
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
The Revolution continues! 😎
Ricky Saints takes down Ethan Page to remain the #WWENXT North American Champion! #AndStill #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/M2kInEIaRt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 19, 2025
