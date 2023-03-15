wrestling / News
Ricky Starks & Swerve Strickland Recall Backstage Scuffle at AEW Double Or Nothing
Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland say backstage fights happen more often than you think, recounting their own scuffle at AEW Double Or Nothing 2022. Starks was a guest on the Swerve City Podcast recorded live on the Jericho Cruise, and during the podcast they talked about the fight, which was subsequently reported on in February.
Swerve noted (according to Fightful that fights backstage happen “more often than you think,” with Starks saying he’s “never seen a fight where anyone has won. It’s always a draw.” The two them briefly talked about the Double or Nothing altercation.
“It was after Double or Nothing,” said Swerve. “It was a little miscommunication thing. We had our little thing… Right in the hallway, but the beauty of it, y’all didn’t know about it until now. Now, look were we are.”
Starks noted that the fans’ reaction to the story seemed to indicate that “y’all don’t give a s**t. I like that, that’s great.
