Ricochet Explains How He Influenced the Creation of AEW

– During a recent interview with 1035 KISSFM, AEW star Ricochet was asked if he was made for AEW. He also said “if there wasn’t Ricochet, there wouldn’t be AEW.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricochet on if he was “custom made” for AEW: “Absolutely. I’m not saying I’m the sole reason. I’m just saying. If there wasn’t Ricochet, there wouldn’t be AEW. I’m not saying I’m the sole reason that it happened, but I am saying, what I have done with Ospreay, with PAC, with AR Fox, with Dragon Gate, with PWG, with everything. Overseas. New Japan. Everything I’ve done in my past career helped set up a world where AEW can exist.”

On not saying how it was only him that helped make AEW happen: “I’m not saying it’s just me. It’s me, it’s the Young Bucks. It’s Kenny Omega. It’s Ospreay. It’s everybody. I’m just saying, without Ricochet, there would be no Ospreay, really. You know what I’m saying? All of us guys are passionate and without that there would be no AEW.”

Ricochet is currently competing in the AEW Continental Classic tournament. He lost his first matchup against Claudio Castagnoli last week on Dynamite. He’s slated to face alternate Komander in his next matchup on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Rampage. The show will air on TNT starting at 10:00 pm EST.