wrestling / News
Ricochet Officially Moved To WWE Alumni Roster
June 30, 2024 | Posted by
Ricochet is no longer a member of the active WWE roster, according to the company’s official website. The WWE.com roster section now has Ricochet listed under the Alumni roster.
It was reported in early June that Ricochet had chosen to give his notice to the company and would be leaving once his contract expires. While his move to the Alumni section would certainly imply that his contract is up, that has not been confirmed as of this time.