Ricochet Details His Proposal To Samantha Irvin, Original Plan Going Awry

Ricochet got engaged to Samantha Irvin earlier this year, and he talked about his proposal in a recent interview. The WWE star, who got engaged to Irvin in January, appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and spoke about proposing to Irvin and how he had to change things up from his original plan. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his original plan for the proposal: “I was going to do it on New Year’s when we went to see a Tenacious D concert. We just flew in that day, and the concert didn’t end till like 1:30. We were just so tired. So, I realized this was not the time to do it. I had it [the ring] in my jacket pocket all night. I initially thought I’d just propose once the concert ends. We were just too tired and went back to the hotel. The funny thing is, the ring was in my backpack in our hotel room, but she doesn’t have the habit of looking through my things. Or she would have known [I was going to propose].”

On how the proposal finally went down on Irvin’s birthday: “The day was not going the best. So, I’m trying to think, ‘What can we do different?’ Finally, it was just me, Samantha, and her daughter, Mira. We went to do something, just us three. She absolutely loved it. Just as we were leaving, she had her daughter in her arms, and she was describing how cool everything looked [at The Luxor]. Her daughter was very happy, too.

“I realized, ‘This was it.’ So, we keep walking, and I asked this couple to take a picture of us three. Later, I asked Samantha to take a photo of just me and Mira, which caught her by surprise, since I never ask to take photos. Just then, I went down [on my knees], and she started crying.”

On his stepdaughter’s reaction: “She was like, ‘Ok, yeah. Can we go to the restaurant already? I’m hungry!’ It was funny, but it’s just so normal for her that her mom and I are together. It’s all she knows. I’ve known her for like two-and-a-half years, which is like half her life.”

On their reasons for getting married: “For us, we didn’t even need to get married. We were chilling and doing our thing. But I just love her and wanted to. We’re just taking it little by little and plan to do it when we’re comfortable and how we like it.”