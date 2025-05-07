– During a recent interview with JOB’d Out Wrestling, Riddick Moss recalled his tag team with former WWE talent Tino Sabbatelli and wishing he committed more to their duo. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Riddick Moss on his early tag team run with Tino Sabbatelli: “Definitely early on when I was in the tag team with Tino (Sabbatelli), I wished I was a singles wrestler because you just have more control over everything and the singles matches tend to get the spotlight. But as I grew as a performer and just as a person, really, I looked back on that time and wished I would have taken advantage of the chemistry that Sabby and I had, which I do think we had something there.”

On regretting not committing to their team more: “I think I could have committed to the whole team more. Because tag team wrestling is really fun in its own way. It allows you to play off of not only your opponent, but your teammate as well. It’s an added dimension. I ended up doing a lot of my career in a tag team. Also with Happy (Corbin) on the main roster, we weren’t a traditional tag team, but we did a lot of tag matches and it’s the same kind of dynamic where you can play off your partner and your opponent. So tough to say, I guess probably I would lean singles wrestler, but I like tag wrestling too.”