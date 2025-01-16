Rikishi On Why He Was Surprised Hulk Hogan Was Booed At WWE Raw On Netflix

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about the fan backlash to Hulk Hogan during the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the fan backlash to Hulk Hogan: “I was surprised, you know I mean? Because it was like a celebration. It wasn’t like a Republican or Democrat, or presidential race. You know what I mean? So I guess he’s got heat from that, from the people here in LA. But I don’t know, it was weird. Here’s a guy that paved the way. Hogan put wrestling on the map. He did a lot for the business. And you know, to celebrate something huge, to cross over a partnership with Netflix. When they played his music, Jimmy [Hart] come out, you see the American flag, ‘All right, USA, we’re here. Blah, blah, blah.’ And then, you know, people knew that Hogan was coming out. And it just, you — I didn’t know if my ears were telling me what I was hearing correctly. And when you hear the boos, and I said, ‘F**k, these people really don’t like Hogan.’”

On where Hogan goes from here: “Just sit in the back and drink the Great American Beer. It was like pretty much a sponsor shot for it, to promote the brand.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Off The Top with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.