Rikishi Reacts to Jey Uso’s IC Title Win on WWE Raw

– As noted, Jey Uso pulled off a huge win last night on WWE Raw, beating Rikishi to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Uso’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, commented on the title win via social media, which you can see below.

Rikishi, himself a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, is notably happy to see his son pick up his first major WWE singles title. Rikishi wrote, “@RheaRipley_WWE It’s time to celebrate mami. AND YOUR NEW IC CHAMPION JEY MAIN EVENT USO Everyone Throw your hands in the air and say loud and proud #JeyWins #YEET @WWE”