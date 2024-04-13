wrestling / News

WWE News: Rikishi Reacts To Jimmy Uso Getting Kicked out of the Bloodline, The Rock Thanks Fans Following Wrestlemania Success, Cody Rhodes Shares Photos of Daughter With WWE Title

April 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tama Tonga Solo Sikoa Bloodline Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Rikishi reacted to Jimmy Uso getting attacked by Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa, removing him from the Bloodline. Rikishi seems to side against Jimmy.

– The Rock thanked fans after it was revealed that Wrestlemania 40 was the most streamed entertainment event ever on Peacock.

He wrote: “Thank you to everyone who tuned in. Pro wrestling is in my blood and it was an honor to help build and deliver this event to the world. – Final Boss #WrestleMania40 Peacock’s Most Streamed Entertainment Event Ever.

– Cody Rhodes shared a photo of his daughter Libby with the WWE title.

