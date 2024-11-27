– During a recent edition of his Off the Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed his daughter-in-law, WWE Superstar Naomi, and why she should be in a top-notch storyline in WWE. Rikishi suggested The Bloodline start bringing in women such as Naomi. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rikishi on Naomi: “She’s been busy. I think I just saw her wrestling Nia Jax, and Nia’s the Women’s Champion, correct? So I was very happy to see, they had a hell of a match. I think, man, it’d be nice to start to see some of the females in the family join the Bloodline. That could be very, very interesting. You just imagine…I think it could definitely throw a good angle or twist in there somewhere.”

On why she deserves to be in a top-notch storyline: “But Naomi, she definitely deserves to be in a top-notch angle. I would like to see them focus on her, give her an opportunity at a good angle, a good run to kind of feature her because she’s been putting in work. She’s been there just as long as the boys have been there and taking bumps like the boys and putting in time.”

Naomi is currently scheduled to compete in the Women’s WarGames Match this weekend at WWE Survivor Series. She will team with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley against Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.